Kia India sold 18% more vehicles in April, 40% of them were Seltos

Kia India on Monday said its sales increased 18 percent year-on-year to 19,019 units in April. The automaker had dispatched 16,111 units to dealers in April last year.

Seltos remained the top contributor to Kia's overall sales with 7,506 units, while Sonet and Carnival contributed 5,404 and 355 units, respectively. Launched in mid-February, Carens dispatches stood at 5,754 units.

"Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase, battling supply chain woes since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020," Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The company has been receiving an overwhelming demand for its vehicles, and it is optimising production consistently to keep the waiting period in check, he added.

"At Kia India, we believe in evolving ourselves consistently, and hence we are bringing the most hi-tech Kia ever made for our discerning Indian customers. With EV6, we are entering India's EV space, which has shown great potential," Brar noted.

Automaker Kia had reported its best-ever monthly sales in March at 22,622 units.

The company had said its wholesales last month increased by 18 percent to 22,622 units compared to the same month last year. "Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers' hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services," Brar had said.

Last month, Kia India launched the refreshed versions of its two popular products, Seltos and Sonet, with prices starting at Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), respectively.

The company had said the refreshed versions come with multiple updates and additional features, such as 4 airbags as standard across all lower variants by adding side airbags as part of its enhanced focus on safety.