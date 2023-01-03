Kia sees 95% jump in India sales this December

Kia’s domestic sales increased 40.1 per cent to 2,54,556 units as against 1,81,583 units in 2021. The company also reported that its cumulative sales in India crossed the 8-lakh milestone in 41 months since starting mass production in August 2019.

South Korean automaker Kia has announced a 94.7 percent increase in its India sales at 15,184 units in December, as against 7,797 units in the same period in 2021. The company also revealed that in 2022, it witnessed a growth of 47.7 percent with total sales of 3,36,619 units compared to 2,27,844 units in 2021.

Kia’s domestic sales increased 40.1 percent to 2,54,556 units as against 1,81,583 units in 2021. Its exports stood at 82,063 units in 2022.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and head of sales & marketing at Kia India, in a statement said, "Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, Covid-induced supply chain obstructions, and price increase, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country."

Kia also reported that its cumulative sales in India crossed the 8-lakh milestone in 41 months since starting mass production in August 2019.

Moreover, the company is also planning to showcase its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Sorento at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. Kia Sorento, which is the company’s counterpart to Hyundai’s SUV Santa Fe, is currently in its fourth generation and was globally unveiled in early 2020.

Despite not having any plans to launch this SUV in India, Kia Sorento will be showcased to gauge customer interest in the three-row SUV. Interestingly, this isn’t the first appearance of Sorento in the country as Kia had previously showcased the third-gen Sorento at the Auto Expo in 2018.