    Homeauto News

    Kia India recalls 44,174 units of Carens to check potential errors in airbag control software

    Kia India recalls 44,174 units of Carens to check potential errors in airbag control software

    Kia India recalls 44,174 units of Carens to check potential errors in airbag control software
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Kia wants to inspect cars for any potential error in Air Bag Control Module software. The company will provide software updates for free of cost if required.

    Kia India has announced a voluntary recall campaign to bring back 44,174 units of the Carens for a software update. The South Korean automaker wants to inspect cars for any potential errors in airbag control module software.
    The company said that it would provide software updates free of cost if required.
    "As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection, and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost," Kia said. "The voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in airbag control module software in the Carens," it added.
    Carens owners must contact their respective Kia-authorised dealers to schedule an appointment for recall.
    Kia India had launched the Carens model with six and seven seating options earlier this year. The Carens is powered by a 1.5 petrol, 1.4-litre petrol, and 1.5 diesel powertrains mated with three transmissions.
    -With inputs from PTI
    Also Read: Kia to launch 'high-performance' electric model of EV6 GT in India
     
    First Published:  IST
