Kia India has announced a new and innovative scheme for its luxury MPV model Kia Carnival. Buyers can now return the car if they are not satisfied with its performance within 30 days of purchase and get back 95 percent of the paid amount.

The offer under the ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ allows private owners of the car to return the Kia Carnival within 30 days of purchase if they aren’t satisfied with the car.

However, there are certain stipulations. Customers need to make sure that the car has travelled less than 1,500 km if they intend to return it. The car must also be completely free of any dents, damages or failures that were not present on the day of purchase. There should not be any pending insurance claims on the car as well.

On top of that, the company requires the car’s documents and other ownership papers to be transferred. The scheme will only be available for cars that have cleared their loans, and NOCs from the financing institution will be required for the same.

Regarding the new scheme, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, said, "Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritising their peace of mind during these testing times. The growing popularity of our class-leading MPV has been extremely encouraging for us and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further."

Kia has so far launched three cars in India, Carnival, Seltos and Sonnet, with the Carnival being the second to be launched. According to numbers from Kia, the car has already sold 6,200 units of the vehicle. Over 60 percent of those units were in the limousine variant of the car as it has proven to be very popular with corporate customers.