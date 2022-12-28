Kia EV9 is expected to be offered with features like a dual-motor and four-wheel-drive in the top variant, while the entry-level variant will come with a single motor and rear-wheel-drive.

South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia has recently announced that it will showcase its electric concept SUV ‘EV9’ at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The company unveiled the EV9 electric concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2021 and it is expected to go into mass production globally by the end of 2023.

The 2023 Auto Expo will be held between January 13 to 18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The EV9 is supposed to be Kia's flagship electric SUV. The EV9 is supposed to be Kia's flagship electric SUV.

The Kia EV9 is expected to be offered with features like a dual-motor and four-wheel-drive in the top variant, while the entry-level variant will come with a single motor and rear-wheel-drive.

Design features

Kia EV9 features a new design for the company’s signature ‘tiger nose’ grille and individual LED light modules with a Z-shaped headlamp. In terms of looks, the car gets a boxy stance with sharp lines, flat surfaces and vertical LED tail lamps.

Kia EV9, in terms of dimensions, is 4,929mm in length, 2,055mm in width and 1,790mm in height. The concept EV has a wheelbase of 3,100mm, which is the largest that can be achieved on the e-GMP platform. The EV9 rides on 22-inch wheels.

The EV9, on the inside, features 27-inch ultra-wide display integrating the digital instrument cluster and the central infotainment system. The EV9, on the inside, features 27-inch ultra-wide display integrating the digital instrument cluster and the central infotainment system.

Powertrain and Battery

Kia claims that the EV9 can cover up to 483 km on a single charge which suggests that the EV concept will get its juices from a 77.4kWh battery pack. However, it should also be noted that these claims are just for the concept model and the production model’s specs will be announced closer to the debut.

The electric SUV is based on the company’s Electric Global Modular Platform (e-GMP) platform, which has an 800V electrical architecture and can support rapid charging of up to 350kW. Kia claims that this could help the car’s battery to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 20 minutes.

Kia at Auto Expo 2023

Apart from the EV9, the South Korean automaker will also showcase its EV6 and Sorento SUV from its global line-up at Auto Expo 2023. Kia is also likely to reveal the second-gen Carnival, along with a facelift for the Seltos SUV in India.