Kia to launch 'high-performance' electric model of EV6 GT in India

By Sangam Singh

In a move to beef up its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India, South Korean carmaker Kia is all set to launch its new EV model, EV6 GT, on Tuesday, October 4.

“The EV6 GT is the continuation of Kia`s transformation and is the next phase of our Plan S strategy, which will see Kia offer 14 fully-electric models globally by 2027,” said Russell Wager, Vice President of Marketing, Kia America.

The EV6 model was announced in June this year, with its bookings starting on May 26 at selected 13 cities. The cities included in the list are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Kochi.

The automaker claims it to be a high-performance electric car that can pick from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. EV6 GT is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery.

The car is built on Hyundai’s global modular platform e-GMP, and its 160 kW front motor generates a maximum output of 270 kW and a maximum torque of 390 Nm. The company says that its 270kW rear motor can deliver a maximum output of 160 kW and a maximum torque of 350 Nm.

According to Kia, EV6 GT comes with a range of around 528 km on a single charge. Kia's new launch will feature ultra-fast charging capability, which the company claims can charge 10-80 percent in 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger.