Kawasaki has unveiled the new 2021 Ninja 300 in India. The Japanese motorbike maker shared photographs of two different bikes on social media, one of which was later confirmed as the updated Ninja 300. The caption on the post read: "Ride with passion, the new age sensation."

The images reveal that besides the changed colour scheme, the bike largely remains the same. The manufacturer is yet to reveal the price and the launch date for the new bike in India, where sports bikes are in vogue among the youth.

The latest paint scheme and graphic updates include shades of green, black, and white, with a red streak lending it a sporty look.

The bike is expected to feature an updated version of the same 296cc liquid-cooled four-stroke parallel-twin engine as its predecessor. The powerful engine, now compliant with BS6 emission norms, will be mated to a six-speed unit.

The engine is likely to produce the same 39 PS at 11,000 rpm. However, exact specifications are still not available since the manufacturer is yet to reveal those details. The new Ninja, like the one it succeeds in, is expected to be based on the same tube diamond steel frame. The bike is also likely to carry the rest of the equipment and cycle parts.

The company is yet to reveal the prices, but industry experts expect the new Ninja to be priced slightly higher than its predecessor. The previous Ninja was priced at Rs 2,98,000 (ex-showroom). The bookings for the new model are expected to begin soon.