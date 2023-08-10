Karnataka to launch its own ride-hailing app in 6 months

The State Transport Authority Secretary, L Hemanth Kumar, said that the transport department will work out the details of the implementation, while a third-party administrator will manage the platform. He said that the app is expected to be rolled out within 6 months.

The Government of Karnataka has announced its plan to launch a new ride-hailing app that will compete with Ola and Uber. The app will be developed by the e-Governance department and will operate on a ‘no-profit, no-loss’ basis.

It will offer customers the option to book cabs, auto rickshaws and licensed e-bike taxis. The app will also have safety and security features for the users.

According to an Economic Times report, R Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport of Karnataka, said, “I have held a meeting with officials and will request the e-Governance department to develop the app.”

The State Transport Authority Secretary, L Hemanth Kumar, said that the transport department will work out the details of the implementation, while a third-party administrator will manage the platform. He said that the app is expected to be rolled out within six months.

Kumar also said that the app is aimed at addressing the issues faced by both drivers and customers of ride-hailing companies. He said that drivers have complained about the high commissions charged by Ola and Uber, while customers have to deal with dynamic pricing during peak hours and service charges.

Karnataka is not the first state to launch its own ride-hailing app. Kerala and Goa have already introduced similar government-owned apps in the past.