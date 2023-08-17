The company said that only a limited single-digit number of the scooter will be available for purchase in India. The launch is part of Vespa's collaboration with Bieber, which was announced in April 2022.

Piaggio Vehicles, the Indian subsidiary of Italian auto group Piaggio, has launched a limited-edition Vespa Scooter in India, inspired by the Canadian pop star and music icon Justin Bieber. The Justin Bieber X Vespa edition is priced at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available on pre-order as an imported completely built unit (CBU) in India.

The scooter, which was personally ideated and designed by Bieber, features a monochrome white colour scheme with tone-on-tone white flames and a brand logo. It comes with the classic 150cc engine, now revamped to comply with the most recent environmental regulations, the company said in a statement.

The vehicle also boasts of a modern full-colour multifunctional TFT display, in sync with all smartphone functions, full-LED lights, and 12-inch wheel rims. The scooter is complemented by an exclusive accessories collection, including a bag, a pair of gloves, and a total white helmet with Bieber's signature flames.

Image source: Vespaindia.com

"We are excited to introduce to India, the collector edition of JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA that embodies creative drive, vibrancy, and vigour – the values shared by both Bieber and Vespa," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

The company said the scooter will be available for purchase only in a limited, single-digit. The launch is part of Vespa's collaboration with Bieber, which was announced in April 2022.

Vespa has always spurred the imagination of artists, stylists, and designers around the globe. Over the recent years, big names including Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior, and Sean Wotherspoon have coupled their authentic creativity with the unmistakable style of Vespa, developing exclusive brand collections.

The Justin Bieber X Vespa edition is also available in 50cc and 125cc variants in other markets.