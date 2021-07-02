Home

    June truck rentals up 13-15% due to fuel, tyre prices; see better performance in festive season: IFTRT

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) released a note about a big recovery in truck rentals in June. IFTRT said truck rentals have gone up 13-15 percent in June for full truck load multi-axle goods carriers. SP Singh, Senior Fellow, and Coordinator, Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training spoke to CNBC-TV18.

    Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) released a note about a big recovery in truck rentals in June.
    IFTRT said truck rentals have gone up 13-15 percent in June for full truck load multi-axle goods carriers. SP Singh, Senior Fellow, and Coordinator, Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training spoke to CNBC-TV18.
    Singh said: “Truck rentals are driven by cost factor, therefore, the diesel and tyres prices have been going up. May and April due to lockdown saw truck rentals slump almost 20 percent if you combine both the months.”
    “This time when the economy opened up, MSME factories, which carry 70 percent of the cargo, have started functioning very well and distributors are piling up inventories as well. So that is the reason that the cargo from the factory gates to the distributors has increased at least 30-40 percent.”
    On vaccine and fear of the third wave, Singh said: “Vaccine and the fear of the third wave are hovering around the entire spectrum of any business or society. In case of monsoon, this quarter July, August and September may remain tepid.”
    He added, “However, during the festival season, if you compare last year’s October to March, the truck rentals went up by 30-35 percent. So, we see better performance in the second half of this fiscal than the remaining Q2 of this current fiscal.”
    (Edited by : Dipika)
