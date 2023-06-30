June auto sales preview: Small cars saw tepid demand with discounts inching up, says analyst

Automakers ranging from Maruti, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to Hero Motocorp will all report their sales numbers for the month of June. Here's a look at what analysts expect

As June draws to a close, automakers ranging from Maruti, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to Hero Motocorp, all are set to report their sales numbers for the month from tomorrow (July 1) onwards. Brokerage firm Nomura believes passenger vehicle demand has been tepid during the month especially for the small car segment with discounts inching up further.

It expects Maruti to see an eight percent spike in total sales to 1,68,000 as compared to 155,900 in June 2022. However, this means a six percent dip compared to the previous month. Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to record 15 percent higher sales year-on-year and a percent more than what was in May.

According to Nomura, the domestic demand for two-wheelers was strong in June, even as exports remained weak.

The analyst expects Bajaj Auto’s total sales to go up a percent on an annual basis to 349,000 versus 347,000 the same month last year. As per Nomura’s projection, domestic sales for the month would go up by 40 percent while exports are likely to slip 35 percent.

TVS Motor sales may go 4.7 percent y-o-y, led by a 27 percent domestic market growth offset by 33 percent in exports. Hero Motocorp is likely to be up 3 percent y-o-y and RE volumes to improve 25 percent on an annual basis, Nomura said ahead of auto numbers due to start coming in from tomorrow.

Reflecting on commercial vehicles demand, the analyst estimates Tata Motors total sales to come down by five percent y-o-y at 78,000 versus 82,500. Within the CV segment, the medium and heavy commercial vehicles category seems stronger than light commercial vehicles.

Ashok Leyland’s total sales are expected to go up by a percent to 14,700 versus 14,500 on a yearly basis. M&M Tractors’ sales may go down two percent YoY and up 20 percent month-on-month at 41,000, Nomura said.