June auto sales preview: Small cars saw tepid demand with discounts inching up, says analyst

Automakers ranging from Maruti, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to Hero Motocorp will all report their sales numbers for the month of June. Here's a look at what analysts expect

As June draws to a close, automakers ranging from Maruti, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to Hero Motocorp, all are set to report their sales numbers for the month from tomorrow (July 1) onwards. Brokerage firm Nomura believes passenger vehicle demand has been tepid during the month especially for the small car segment with discounts inching up further.

It expects Maruti to see an eight percent spike in total sales to 1,68,000 as compared to 155,900 in June 2022. However, this means a six percent dip compared to the previous month. Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to record 15 percent higher sales year-on-year and a percent more than what was in May.

According to Nomura, the domestic demand for two-wheelers was strong in June, even as exports remained weak.