In the two-wheeler segment, the demand recovery is slow, which can be attributed in part to the delayed festive season. Two-wheeler sales are projected to witness a marginal 1 percent YoY increase in July 2023.

As the auto industry gears up for sales results from July, expectations point to slow growth in both the passenger vehicles (PV) and two-wheeler segments. According to industry insiders and analysts, the PV industry's wholesale volume growth is anticipated to be in the low single-digits, with an estimated 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase at approximately 3,53,000 units.

Within the PC category, the demand has been lacklustre, especially for the small cars segment.

As a result, companies are offering increased discounts, while waiting periods for small cars are decreasing. Despite this, the overall growth in the PV segment is expected to remain modest for July.

However, there are a few bright spots in the industry. The tractor segment is expected to see healthy growth, with industry volumes rising by an estimated 10 percent YoY in July 2023. Additionally, the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) segment is likely to witness significant growth due to infrastructure spending and healthy fleet operator profitability. MHCV industry volumes are predicted to rise by around 11 percent YoY in July.

Company-wise expectations, based on Nomura estimates, are as follows:

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, a prominent player in the commercial vehicle segment, is expected to witness a healthy 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales for July. The company is estimated to have sold around 14,700 units during the month, compared to 13,600 units in the corresponding period last year.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, a leading automobile manufacturer, is projected to experience a slight decline in total sales for July. The company's sales figures are expected to be down by 6 percent YoY, with sales reaching approximately 77,000 units compared to 81,800 units in July last year.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto, a major two-wheeler manufacturer, is likely to face a YoY decrease in total sales. The company's sales figures are estimated to be around 3.28 lakh units, marking an 8 percent decline compared to 3.54 lakh units in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors, known for its iconic Royal Enfield brand, is expected to witness an impressive 33 percent YoY growth in total sales for July. The company's sales are projected at 74,000 units compared to 55,600 units in July last year.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is anticipated to experience a notable 11 percent YoY increase in total sales for July. The company is estimated to have sold approximately 4.95 lakh units during the month, compared to 4.45 lakh units in the same period last year.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company, a renowned two-wheeler manufacturer, is projected to witness a modest 2.8 percent YoY growth in total sales for July. The company's sales figures are expected to touch 3.23 lakh units compared to 3.14 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, is likely to experience a healthy 7 percent YoY increase in total sales for July. The company's sales figures are projected to reach approximately 1.87 lakh units compared to 1.75 lakh units in the same period last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), a major player in the automotive industry, is expected to witness a robust 12 percent YoY growth in total sales for July. The company's sales figures are estimated to reach 89,000 units compared to 79,500 units in July last year.