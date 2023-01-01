English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto News

JSW Group to enter into electric car manufacturing, says CFO Seshagiri Rao

JSW Group to enter into electric car manufacturing, says CFO Seshagiri Rao

JSW Group to enter into electric car manufacturing, says CFO Seshagiri Rao
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 1, 2023 2:15:56 PM IST (Published)

According to Rao, the manufacturing of EVs is being discussed actively at the group level. He further revealed that JSW Group is also looking to expand its presence into more sectors.

Sajjan Jindal-led Indian multinational conglomerate JSW Group is planning to venture into manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. The group is looking to manufacture four-wheelers, said Seshagiri Rao, Chief Financing Officer of JSW Group.

Recommended Articles

View All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read


Rao said, "The group had examined EV manufacturing plans earlier also, but now it is becoming attractive," reported news agency PTI.
According to Rao, EV manufacturing is being discussed actively at the group level. He further revealed that JSW Group is also looking to expand its presence into more sectors.
While answering a query about the details of the manufacturing location, Rao said it is yet to be decided.
Also Read | Tata Motors EV arm to take over Ford’s Gujarat plant on January 10
The CFO, while informing about the timeline for the launch of the EV manufacturing facility, said, "it (plan) is at advanced stages."
JSW Group company JSW Steel owns and operates a one million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant at Salem in Tamil Nadu.
The company already manufactures auto-grade steel at the Salem plant and supplies it to automobile companies including the EVs makers.
In addition, the $22 billion group also has a significant presence in other industries like energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.
Also Read | Tata Motors to launch electric version of its SUV Punch in 2023
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Electric CarJSW groupmanufacturing plantSeshagiri Rao

Next Article

Kawasaki aims for a comeback in small capacity single cylinder motorcycle with W175

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X