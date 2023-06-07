MG on list of possible acquisitions to foray into EV space, but nothing final yet: JSW chairman 

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of EY's WEOY in Monte Carlo where he is representing India among 49 other leaders from across the world and sectors, Jindal said that acquisition is an easier route to enter an area you are not present, and they might consider acquiring a stake in MG Motors, if they are willing to sell it.

JSW Group Chairman & Managing Director Sajjan Jindal on Wednesday said that MG Motors is on their list of potential acquisitions to foray into the electric vehicle business in India , but they are not sure yet. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of EY's WEOY in Monte Carlo where he is representing India among 49 other leaders from across the world and sectors, Jindal said that acquisition is an easier route to enter an area you are not present, and JSW might consider acquiring a stake in MG Motors, if they are willing to sell it.

"In a steel business, it is not necessarily that we will go for acquisition, because that is okay. But in a new area, whether it is battery or EV or something else, which is not our domain industry, acquisition could be an area. But through acquisition, it also gets a little bit more complicated, because it is not designed to your specs, and you may not really get what you want. So it is both ways."

"...On MG Motor if you are asking me specifically because I don't shy away from difficult questions that is also one of the lists in our list. Could be one of the options if they want to sell but I am not sure as yet," Jindal said.

He further said that the company is considering manufacturing batteries in India, however, they have not finalised any deals yet and have not decided on a specific product.

" So there are many areas that attract us that are potential areas, for example, as part of our renewable industry renewable journey, we are looking at battery, to manufacture batteries in India. That is an area which is a very large area and we feel that we are pretty kind of organised to be in that sector. Because it is a sector, which is up our alley, and we understand that business very well. So that is one area we are looking to do," Jindal said.

He believes that EVs will be the primary mode of mobility over the next 6-7 years. Therefore, the company aims to position itself in the EV sector to seize opportunities as they arise.

"On EVs, we continue to work on that strategy. We haven't yet closed any deal, or haven't yet decided or put our finger on the final product. But we are going to work on it over the next six to eight months, and try and see that we can build the electric vehicle."

"I am very excited about this opportunity for India because I feel that over the next seven to 10 years, electric vehicles are going to be the major mobility driver in the country. We want to be there when this idea or when this opportunity arises," he added.

The JSW Group chairman highlighted that India is currently in the spotlight, with many believing that "the next two to four decades belong to India... after waiting for its moment for two decades, India is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel". He added that "it is difficult to predict where the JSW Group will be in the next decade, but all JSW Group companies in infrastructure are closely linked to India's growth".

As India grows, he said, the JSW Group will grow faster, and he is optimistic about the next 10 years for the group, envisioning it matching India's progress as the economy approaches the $10 trillion mark.

Jindal further said, "There are many opportunities, global opportunities, they are knocking at India's doors and they are looking for good partners in India," However, he added that there are not many large groups in India who are right there to grab that kind of an opportunity.

"So JSW is a good sort of organisation to tie up with," he said.

The JSW chairman said, that the company could partner with European companies, Japanese companies, and Chinese companies. However, he added, if India has a hostile relationship with China, the JSW Group will not work with Chinese partners.

"In EV, China is way ahead of global competition. So, therefore, China becomes a natural ally, as far as new technology in battery and electric mobility is concerned, so that is one part of the story. On the other side, if we have a hostile relationship between India and China, then obviously we will not work with the Chinese."