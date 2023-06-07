MG on list of possible acquisitions to foray into EV space, but nothing final yet: JSW chairman 

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of EY's WEOY in Monte Carlo where he is representing India among 49 other leaders from across the world and sectors, Jindal said that acquisition is an easier route to enter an area you are not present, and they might consider acquiring a stake in MG Motors, if they are willing to sell it.

"In a steel business, it is not necessarily that we will go for acquisition, because that is okay. But in a new area, whether it is battery or EV or something else, which is not our domain industry, acquisition could be an area. But through acquisition, it also gets a little bit more complicated, because it is not designed to your specs, and you may not really get what you want. So it is both ways."

"...On MG Motor if you are asking me specifically because I don't shy away from difficult questions that is also one of the lists in our list. Could be one of the options if they want to sell but I am not sure as yet," Jindal said.