The company launched the electric scooter MIHOS during the Auto Expo 2023 at the price of Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the first 5,000 customers.

Homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., on Monday, announced that they have commenced the deliveries of its new electric two-wheeler ‘MIHOS’ under the brand name "Joy e-bike,” and electric three-wheeler ‘Joy e-rik’ in the country.

The BSE-listed company, in a statement, revealed that the deliveries of its new electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler have started last week across Gujarat and Maharashtra, in a phased manner.

In the first phase, Wardwizard aims to deliver over 150 MIHOS and 50 Joy e-rik across Gujarat and Maharashtra. It added that additional cities in different states will be added in a phased manner, and deliveries will be conducted through over 600 authorized showrooms across the country.

The company launched the electric scooter MIHOS during the Auto Expo 2023 at the price of Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the first 5,000 customers. The new e-scooters, according to the Wardwizard, are designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD) to absorb maximum impact on the road with added durability and flexibility.

Wardwizard has also launched its first electric three-wheeler Joy e-rik for Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom) during the Auto Expo 2023. This new electric three-wheeler offers wide seating space, low maintenance costs and customer-friendly IoT features.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, said, "The commencement of delivery of our scooter MIHOS and first electric three-wheeler is a significant milestone for us… We anticipate a strong sales rebound in the coming months for electric vehicles as the market is booming."

The company also claims that the new electric scooter MIHOS comes equipped with smart features to provide maximum convenience to the rider while driving, while Joy e-rik, which comes under the L5 class of three-wheelers, offers a spacious and stable driving experience. Joy e-rik is available in three colour options - blue, white, and golden yellow.