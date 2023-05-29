Job cut report | Rolls Royce says no decision on ‘changes to workforce’

According to a Sunday Times report, chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic has hired consultants led by McKinsey to advise on streamlining the company. However, the British engine maker says it has made no decisions regarding changes to its workforce.

Amid reports of 3,000 impending layoffs in the non-manufacturing segments of Rolls Royce, the British engine maker on May 27 said it has made no decisions regarding changes to its workforce. "We have made no decisions whatsoever on any potential impact on employees and any suggestion otherwise is pure speculation,” a spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

According to a Sunday Times report, chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic has hired consultants led by McKinsey to advise on streamlining the company. It claimed that the said job cuts would be part of the programme involving merging non-manufacturing departments in each of Rolls’s civil aerospace, defence and power systems divisions.

The Times report suggests that Rolls-Royce's headquarters in Derby are likely to be hit the hardest