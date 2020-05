British luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday rolled out its first Range Rover manufactured under the ‘social distancing’ norms, which have become ubiquitous to production processes in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Automakers across the world over have had to reimagine and redesign their operational layouts to start their production lines in the middle of the pandemic.

The Range Rover, produced at Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing plant in Solihull, the UK, after the recent "temporary pause in production" signifies the company's return to manufacturing operations in a phased manner, JLR said.

This week, the plant begins production with 2,500 employees.

The manufacturing process followed an extensive review of all production lines, engineering facilities, office areas and communal spaces to ensure effective social distancing and health monitoring, the carmaker said in a statement.

Following social distancing requirements in a car factory means re-hauling each and every one of its processes. "The Solihull plant is 300 acres or 1 214 100m² (size of a small town) and has six Build Halls, each with its individual requirements and processes that had to be considered before robust social distancing measures could be implemented" JLR explained.

It further added, "For example, in some areas of the assembly line, such as in-process testing, the normal working practices allow 2 m distance between individuals. However, in other areas such as bumper installation, it is not possible to achieve the 2 m distance due to the nature of the task involved."

In those cases, JLR said it provided employees with appropriate levels personal protective equipment (PPE) to complete that stage of the manufacturing process.

Additionally, the company says it has put up "over a thousand signs" to remind staff about social distancing, introduced one-way systems around the sites, and installed thermal cameras and thousands of litres of hand sanitiser.

“Seeing the first Range Rover come off our line today is a defining moment for Jaguar Land Rover, for all of us who work for the company and the many businesses in our supply chain. It marks the end of our temporary shutdown and signals the beginning of a return to normality. But, of course, this is a new normal", said Grant McPherson, JLR executive director, manufacturing.

Production at JLR's other facilities in Nitra (Slovakia) and Graz (Austria also started this week. Manufacturing will resume at Halewood (UK) on 8 June, starting with one shift, the luxury car maker said, adding that "small pockets of business-critical activity are taking place at Castle Bromwich as Jaguar Land Rover prepares for new model year introductions."