JLR CEO Ralf Speth to retire in September 2020

Sir Ralf Speth will retire from his role as CEO and executive director of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc after his contract expires in September 2020, announced Tata Motors on January 30.

Speth, who has been serving as CEO of JLR since February 2010, will become non-executive vice chairman and will continue to serve on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of JLR parent Tata Motors.

Tata Motors said it has formed a search committee, which will work with Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran to identify a suitable successor for Speth.