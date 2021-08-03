Jio to soon launch fully homegrown 5G solution; to bring revolutionary capabilities to auto industry

Reliance Jio is planning to launch its fully homegrown 5G service soon, said Kiran Thomas, Director and President, Jio Platforms, adding that the technology will bring a host of additional revolutionary capabilities to the automotive industry.

"5G is an absolutely integral part of Jio’s network vision and you may know Jio has already built a 5G solution that is fully homegrown, cloud native, software defined, digitally managed, really cutting-edge and we are planning to launch that service very soon," said Thomas in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

MG Motor and Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced a collaboration in connected car solutions. Jio's 4G network will support high speed in car connectivity to users of MG's upcoming mid-sized SUV. Customers would get 70 plus connected car features through this partnership. Jio is also gearing up to align its platforms with 5G services.

"Car as a platform is being talked about globally and in India, typically, people feel we are a few years away, but with this car launch and with this partnership, we want to announce that listen, we can use car as a platform, even right now in lots of services, and this whole thing will evolve," Rajeev Chaba, President and MD of MG Motor told CNBC-TV18.

“Thanks to our partnership with Jio, we can start providing lots of services in future, because the platform is there, because capability is there on this platform, so we can provide lots of subscription services and we can definitely use this as a guide, as a platform concept to implementation," Chaba added.

Connected car services are getting adopted across the globe and these services have completely changed the way the customers buy cars, said Thomas. "With recent government policies and initiatives, we can see that these services will become a baseline and nearly essential in the near future," he said.

“What Jio is doing is gearing up to design and develop solutions that will enable OEMs to deliver this futuristic experience to their customers -- everything from in-car payments to Wi-Fi to personalised services, and sustainable mobility.”

Disclosure

: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.