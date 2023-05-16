Jio-bp woos truck drivers with a diesel that keeps the dirt off the engine

As an introductory offer, the premium diesel will be sold at a discounted rate of Re. 1/liter below the current market rate.

Jio-bp, the Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, has launched a new diesel fuel with ACTIVE technology, aimed at raising diesel standards for Indian consumers. This additive-enhanced diesel, available at Jio-bp outlets nationwide, offers potential annual savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per vehicle for truckers.

Jio-BP is introducing this high-performance diesel at regular prices owing to up to a 4.3 percent improvement in the fuel economy, making it the first time such a premium diesel is offered at no additional cost in the Indian market.

As an introductory offer, the premium diesel will be sold at a discounted rate of Re. 1/liter below the current market rate.

The newly launched diesel at Jio-bp outlets, powered by ACTIVE technology, addresses a common issue faced by truckers—dirt build-up in critical engine parts, particularly fuel injectors. The sensitive nature of modern trucks' fuel injection systems makes them prone to dirt accumulation, resulting in reduced pick-up, increased fuel consumption and potentially higher maintenance costs.

Jip-bp claims that with its ACTIVE technology, this diesel actively fights against engine dirt, ensuring a cleaner and more efficient engine. It not only prevents dirt from building up on crucial engine components but also cleans existing dirt, promoting optimal engine performance.

The ACTIVE molecules can also attach to clean metal surfaces in engines and form a protective layer to stop dirt from binding onto the metal.

ALSO READ | India raises windfall tax on domestic crude oil, slashes export duty on diesel

Speaking about the launch, Jio-bp CEO Harish C Mehta expressed the company's commitment to meeting the specific needs of truckers, who play a vital role in the transportation industry.

"While every customer is essential, truckers have always held a special place for Jio-bp," Mehta said.

He emphasized that fuel performance and engine maintenance are critical factors affecting their overall business performance.

Mehta said, "To ease their concerns around fuel performance and engine maintenance, Jio-bp has worked over multiple years with the best technologists to develop customized additive from scratch. This additive laced high performance diesel is designed specifically for Indian vehicles, on Indian roads, and in Indian driving conditions.”

The benefits of diesel at Jio-bp with ACTIVE technology extend beyond fuel economy, they claim.

Truck drivers and fleet owners can expect restored and maintained engine power, reduced risk of unscheduled maintenance and a lower likelihood of expensive engine component failures caused by dirt buildup.

Moreover, this diesel variant includes an anti-foam agent that facilitates cleaner, faster and safer refuelling, minimizing downtime for trucks.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.