Jio-bp woos truck drivers with a diesel that keeps the dirt off the engine

Jio-bp, the Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, has launched a new diesel fuel with ACTIVE technology, aimed at raising diesel standards for Indian consumers. This additive-enhanced diesel, available at Jio-bp outlets nationwide, offers potential annual savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per vehicle for truckers.

Jio-BP is introducing this high-performance diesel at regular prices owing to up to a 4.3 percent improvement in the fuel economy, making it the first time such a premium diesel is offered at no additional cost in the Indian market.

As an introductory offer, the premium diesel will be sold at a discounted rate of Re. 1/liter below the current market rate.