Jio-BP, Castrol and MG Motor sign partnership to boost EV mobility

MG Motor India and Castrol India will collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars, a joint statement said on Thursday. This move aims to boost by building infrastructure for EV charging as well as an EV service network.

"Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol will explore

setting up four-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and expand Castrol’s existing auto service network to cater to EV Customers," the statement said.

It added that the partnership is in line with MG Motor and Jio-bp's commitment to providing a reliable and vast charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerate EV adoption in the country. "Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs," the statement said.

The statement added that the strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country.

Also Read:

MG Motor has been committed to Electric Mobility with a vision of building a sustainable future. "Along with the launch of India's First Pure Electric Internet SUV — the ZS EV which offers an updated range of 461 km in a single charge, MG has taken multiple steps towards strengthening the EV ecosystem," the statement said.

As part of the partnership, Castrol will develop as well as expand its existing multi-brand auto service network and express oil change centres to begin serving four-wheeler electric cars. "These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially, to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers," the statement said.

Castrol will also help set up charging infrastructure for EVs across its auto service network. With the increasing EV adoption, car mechanics would be required to be trained on the latest automotive technologies. "Castrol will leverage its access to a vast pool of car mechanics and offer them specialized EV training and certification," the statement said.