Jio-BP brings new additivised diesel to India, claims savings up to Rs 1 lakh per commercial vehicle

Indian fuels and mobility joint venture Jio-BP on Tuesday launched a new additivised diesel, which it claims is exclusively developed for the country’s commercial vehicles and transportation industry. The company also said that while nearly 70 percent of the country’s commercial vehicles (CVs) — and the transportation industry — are still dependent on diesel as fuel, this new additivised diesel will ultimately help reduce the cost of running and maintenance of diesel-run vehicles.

The company says that the new fuel will yield annual savings of over Rs 1 lakh per vehicle to truckers. Jio-BP said that this new high-performance diesel offering will be available at all Jio-BP outlets across the nation at no additional cost. In addition, as a limited-period promotional offer, the company would be providing the new additivised diesel at Rs 1 per litre less than the market rate.

When asked if there would be any difference in the performance and output of the engine using this fuel in light CVs — sports utility vehicles (SUVs), pickups and other small diesel vehicles — the company said that there would be no drop in performance; in fact, it said it has tested it in several different models and found a marginal performance.

Harish C Mehta, CEO of Jio-BP, said, “Accounting for over half of truckers’ operating costs, we understand the critical impact of fuel on their overall business performance. To ease their concerns around fuel performance and engine maintenance, Jio-BP has worked over multiple years with the best technologists to develop a customised additive from scratch. This additive-laced high-performance diesel is designed specifically for Indian vehicles, on Indian roads, and in Indian driving conditions.”

The Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), which operates under the name ‘Jio-BP’, said that this new high-performance diesel can work across a range of CVs — heavy, medium and light segments — and with regular use, will also offer up to 4.3 percent improved fuel economy. The new fuel also contains an anti-foam agent that helps deliver faster and safer refuelling.

This new diesel with Jio-BP’s ‘Active technology’ will help lower the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build-up around fuel injectors and removes existing dirt from engine parts, the company said. The company also said the new fuel will help restore and maintain engine output.

The company further said that this new fuel is developed by BP’s team of scientists and engineers in collaboration with leading vehicle manufacturers. The new diesel has been rigorously tested by the independent global automotive testing agency Millbrook UTAC in the UK, Jio-BP said.

Meanwhile, the company has also rolled out E20 petrol in the country, in line with the roadmap set by the government, and became the first Indian fuel retailer to make E20 blended petrol available to customers. Jio-BP offers both conventional fuels and advanced mobility solutions such as EV charging points and battery swapping stations at its stations.