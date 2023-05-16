Jio-BP brings new additivised diesel to India, claims savings up to Rs 1 lakh per commercial vehicle

The new type of diesel with Jio-BP’s ‘Active technology’ will help lower the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build-up around fuel injectors and removes existing dirt from engine parts, said the company.

Indian fuels and mobility joint venture Jio-BP on Tuesday launched a new additivised diesel, which it claims is exclusively developed for the country’s commercial vehicles and transportation industry. The company also said that while nearly 70 percent of the country’s commercial vehicles (CVs) — and the transportation industry — are still dependent on diesel as fuel, this new additivised diesel will ultimately help reduce the cost of running and maintenance of diesel-run vehicles.

The company says that the new fuel will yield annual savings of over Rs 1 lakh per vehicle to truckers. Jio-BP said that this new high-performance diesel offering will be available at all Jio-BP outlets across the nation at no additional cost. In addition, as a limited-period promotional offer, the company would be providing the new additivised diesel at Rs 1 per litre less than the market rate.

When asked if there would be any difference in the performance and output of the engine using this fuel in light CVs — sports utility vehicles (SUVs), pickups and other small diesel vehicles — the company said that there would be no drop in performance; in fact, it said it has tested it in several different models and found a marginal performance.