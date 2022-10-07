    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    IST

    Jefferies upgrades Hero to a ‘buy’ and is bullish on TVS, Maruti, Eicher

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
    Mini

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Hero Motocorp share

    TRADE
    The auto sector's recent show has made brokerage firm Jefferies come up with a big upgrade. Jefferies expects a strong 17-19 percent compounded volume growth across the board for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and trucks from FY22 to FY25.
    According to the brokerage firm, falling metal prices will also help lift margins, and they expect double-digit earnings growth for most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the board.
    Jeffries preferred buys are TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher and Tata Motors. They have an underperforming rating on Motherson and Bharat Forge, and they have upgraded Hero Motocorp to a 'buy' with a target price of Rs 3,000.
    Also Read: Bajaj Auto remains optimistic about domestic sales during the festive season
    In fact, Hero will be launching its first electric scooter Hero Vida today.
    Meanwhile, in a conversation with Moneycontrol.com, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said: “We are already growing at 25-30 percent in 2022 so far and expect to retain this momentum in the remaining months of the year.”
    On the easing supply-side constraints, Brar said: “With the increase in supply since the last two months, a lot of demand has been catered to.”
    Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India CEO takes auto after his car gets stuck in Pune traffic; Internet says 'hats off'
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
