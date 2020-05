While Indian manufacturers are still grappling with the possible effects of the lockdown extension, parallel work has started on providing customers with a 360-degree digital retail experience and promoting online bookings.

Last week Hyundai Motors, Tata Motors, Honda Cars India, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen launched digital platforms to stay connected with potential customers. Now, Jeep India has joined the list with ‘Book My Jeep’ service which is FCA India’s new digital retail platform.

This online service will allow a customer to choose a Jeep of their choice with the engine, gear option, colour, and model variant. Once an online booking amount is made via a wired transaction a customer ID is generated which enables a dealer representative closest geographically to the customer to get in touch and field any queries regarding the car and other procedures.

Partha Datta, president and managing director at FCA India said, "Our commitment is to ensure customers can still continue to access Jeep at their fingertips. To ensure health, safety, and convenience, we are making the Jeep retail experience as touch-free as possible. We are already live with 'Book My Jeep', which is being dovetailed into a 360-degree digital retail architecture that will deliver an intelligent, easy-to-use, and fascinating experience for customers. Prospects will be able to book and own a Jeep, from their screens, without leaving the safety of their homes."

Jeep India is also taking measures to ensure a sanitised vehicle can be delivered at your doorstep should you choose to take a test drive before sealing the deal. The customer can then make full payment online and a thoroughly clean and sanitised car will be delivered to your doorstep once the lockdown rules are relaxed. Jeep is also offering special benefits for customers who choose to book their SUVs online.