Jeep India launched the fifth generation of its premium SUV, the Grand Cherokee, on Thursday, November 17. The 2022 Grand Cherokee will price at Rs 77.5 lakh(ex-showroom) in India, making it the costliest SUV in the country. With this launch, India finally has its first right-hand drive vehicle. The vehicle already made its global debut last year.

Jeep presents its new SUV with bold and strong design. The exterior of the SUV has identical exteriors like the other off roader of the automaker. Jeep Grand Cherokee will come with a host of technologies to provide a comfortable journey like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), a dual-tone interior theme, wireless charging and powered front seats.

The new SUV will also feature an active noise control system and 3-point seat belts. It also includes a dual LED DRL setup, a seven-slot grille, squared wheel arches, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and dual exhaust tips attached into rear bumper.

The SUV avails itself with 33 connected features such as Alexa voice assistant, vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle management, smartwatch extension among others. Jeep Grand Cherokee will have four drive modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, and Mud along with its signature Quadra Trac I 4x4 system.

Grand Cherokee has three engine options in the international market: a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol mill producing 294bhp and 348 Nm of torque, a 5.7-litre V8 churning 357 bhp and 528 Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol.

Jeep said that the deliveries will begin at the end of this month. Jeep Grand Cherokee will be competing against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Range Rover Sport, among others.

