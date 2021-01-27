Jeep Compass 2021 launched in India, price starts at Rs 16.99 lakh

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift was launched in India on Wednesday (January 27). Its starting price is Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Four years after its arrival in Indian markets, the Jeep Compass got this major upgrade. The Compass India version was unveiled on January 7, 2021.

The Compass has new design and styling and comes with a number of new features. The SUV will be available in four variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited and Model S — with multiple trim options on the basis of engine and transmission. These four variants will be priced anywhere between Rs 16.99 lakh and Rs 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Exterior

The company has also introduced a new Techno Green shade for the SUV. This apart, the SUV has noticeable changes to its exteriors. It has revamped LED headlamps along with the redesigned bumpers, a seven-slat grille refreshed with honeycomb-like inserts, and spanking new 18-inch alloy wheels to enhance its visual appeal.

Interiors

Special attention has been paid to the interiors. The dashboard of the 2021 model has got a major facelift to hold a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with the latest UConnect5 software. The knobs for climate control and push start-stop buttons are placed in a convenient position. The three-spoke steering wheel comes with an upgraded instrument panel.

Safety

The 2021 Jeep Compass will be equipped with six airbags, anti-lock braking system, including rainy brake support, along with electronic stability program, brake assist, terrain modes, hill assist and hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also has its own smartphone application to help you track the vehicle location, and alert you in case of theft.

Engines

The SUV will continue with petrol and diesel engines. The 2021 Jeep Compass will have 1.4-litre multi-air petrol and a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel unit.

Starting price (in Delhi and Mumbai)

Sport Rs 16,99,000

Longitude Rs 20,49,000

Limited Rs 22,49,000