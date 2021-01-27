Auto Jeep Compass 2021 launched in India, price starts at Rs 16.99 lakh Updated : January 27, 2021 03:11 PM IST The SUV will be available in four variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited and Model S — with multiple trim options on the basis of engine and transmission. The 2021 Jeep Compass will have 1.4-litre multi-air petrol and a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel unit. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply