Jeep Avenger all-electric compact SUV unveiled — features, specs, dates, likely price

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Jeep Avenger will be the brand's first all-electric and smallest SUV and is expected to release in the European market in the first half of 2023. No word yet on India launch.

Jeep has unveiled its first all-electric SUV, the Jeep Avenger compact SUV, on the brand’s 4Xe Day. The Avenger is the smallest Jeep SUV that will see a release in the European market in the first half of 2023. Bookings, however, will open on October 17 this year. The model is set to make its first public appearance at the 2022 Paris Motor Show which will be held from October 17-23 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

No official announcement has been made on its India launch yet. The American automaker has also revealed the Jeep Recon and Jeep Wagoneer S alongside the new Avenger. Here’s a look at the features and specs of the new Jeep Avenger compact electric SUV.

Design

The Jeep Avenger SUV’s design language is like the Jeep Compass and Meridian.

The key features include top-mounted LED DRLs, sleek headlamps, signature seven-slat grille, thick body cladding, prominent wheel arches, sporty alloy wheels and C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

At the rear, it gets sporty X-shaped LED tail lamps and a thick bumper paired with a faux skid plate. The company is expected to offer the SUV in both single-tone and dual-tone colour options.

Powertrain and hybrid options

The Jeep Avenger compact SUV will be offered with both electric and hybrid powertrain options. It will come with 95bhp, electric motors with two or four e-motor setups, depending on the variant. The four-electric motors layout will churn out power around 400bhp.

The official specifications are yet to be revealed by the company.

Battery

Jeep claims that its new compact SUV will offer a range of 400 km (250 miles) on a single charge. It will come with FWD or 4WD (for the top-end all-electric variants) system.

Price

The price of the electric SUV hasn’t been announced yet. As per reports, the Jeep Avenger compact SUV is expected to cost around £35,000 in the European market.