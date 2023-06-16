JBM Auto top contender to acquire controlling stake in SML Isuzu: Exclusive

The deal is likely to value SML Isuzu at a premium to the current market price.

JBM Auto Ltd. is the leading contender to acquire controlling stake in commercial vehicle manufacturer SML Isuzu Ltd., sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Sumitomo Corporation, SML Isuzu's Japanese promoters are looking to exit its India operations, sources said. Sumitomo Corporation held 43 percent stake in SML Isuzu as of the March quarter.

Talks between the two companies are at an advanced stage and the process of due diligence has begun, the sources said, adding that JBM Auto is looking at multiple options for acquiring the controlling stake, including cash and a share swap deal.

Isuzu Motors owns a 15 percent stake in SML Isuzu. Both JBM Auto and SML Isuzu are yet to respond to CNBC-TV18's queries.

Shares of JBM Auto ended little changed at Rs 987.30, while those of SML Isuzu ended 3 percent higher at Rs 1,152.95.