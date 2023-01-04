Buy / Sell JBM Auto share TRADE

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited, has concluded a tender of 6,465 electric buses for 6 Indian states and people in the know indicated that JBM Auto is likely to emerge as a big winner.

This is the first tender under the National Electric Bus Program and the total value of this tender is over Rs 30,000 crore.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that JBM Auto, which was an active participant as far as this tender is concerned, is likely to get an order or is the L1, the lowest bidder, as far as 2,500 buses are concerned, and this would make JBM Auto the highest in terms of the number of buses that it would be getting into.

The states include Haryana, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh where JBM Auto is likely to get these order buses from a CESL. The estimated value of the contract would work out to a bit over Rs 10,000 crore. So, it will be a significant development as far as JBM Auto is concerned.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to the management of JBM Auto, but they are yet to respond to queries.

