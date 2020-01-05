#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flees country

Updated : January 05, 2020 05:14 PM IST

Authorities have remained quiet after Ghosn revealed on Tuesday that he had fled to his childhood home of Lebanon to escape a "rigged" justice system in Japan.
The former Nissan Motor and Renault chairman was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faced multiple charges of financial wrongdoing, which he denies.
It remains unclear what Japan might do to bring him back. It has extradition treaties only with the United States and South Korea, meaning it might be difficult to return Ghosn from Lebanon.
Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flees country
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV