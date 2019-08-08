Auto
Jamna Auto Industries braces for plant shutdowns amid industry-wide crisis
Updated : August 08, 2019 06:43 PM IST
The company joins a growing list of auto components manufacturers, including Bosch Ltd and Wabco India Ltd, that have trimmed production amid a demand slump.
India's auto sector is facing a downturn, which industry executives say is the worst suffered by the industry, triggering massive job cuts and factory shutdowns.
