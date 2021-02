On Monday, Jaguar Land Rover said that it will officially launch I-Pace — its maiden all-electric performance SUV — in India on March 9. Though bookings for I-Pace commenced in India in November 2020, the first units entered the country for testing and validation in January 2021. The launch will take place through a virtual event for members of the media, customers and fans of the brand.

The electric vehicle will be available in three trim levels — S, SE and HSE. It will be seen in a single powertrain option — EV400.

The company has put up a tweet on its official handle to announce the launch:

All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE. Arriving in India on 9th March, 2021.

Dramatic Design. Innovative Technology. Exciting Performance. Zero Emissions.

Soon to become a reality on Indian roads.

All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE. Arriving in India on 9th March, 2021.

Dramatic Design. Innovative Technology. Exciting Performance. Zero Emissions.

Soon to become a reality on Indian roads.

