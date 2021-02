Tata Motors has announced an ambitious plan to make its luxury vehicle arm Jaguar Land Rover a net-zero carbon business by 2039. The company has announced that Jaguar will have a 100% green portfolio by 2025 and 60 percent of Land Rover’s product sales would comprise of green vehicles by 2030. JLR has indicated that Jaguar and Land Rover’s portfolio could be a mix of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

As part of JLR’s “Reimagine” strategy, Land Rover will launch six pure electric variants in the next five years. The first all-electric Land Rover model will be launched in 2024. “All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates to be available in pure electric form by end of the decade”, said the company.

“The Reimagine strategy takes Jaguar Land Rover on a significant path of acceleration in harmony with the vision and sustainability priorities of the wider Tata Group. Together, we will help Jaguar realise its potential, reinforce Land Rover’s timeless appeal and collectively become a symbol of a truly responsible business for its customers, society and the planet”, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons

JLR has announced that annual commitments of 2.5 billion pounds will include investments in electrification and connected technologies.

“The company is also preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with a maturing of the hydrogen economy. Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme”, said the statement.

Reimagine brings it with a focus on cost reduction at Jaguar Land Rover. The company has said that the strategy will right size, repurpose and reorganise JLR into a more agile operation. JLR would be substantially reducing and rationalising its non-manufacturing infrastructure in the UK.