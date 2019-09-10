Auto
Jaguar Land Rover unveils the all-new Defender
Updated : September 10, 2019 05:46 PM IST
The car will come in two different variants -- the two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110.
On the aesthetic front, the car brings back the rugged look of its predecessor while adding new touches like LED front and rear lights as well as a modern interior.
