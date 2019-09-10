Jaguar Land Rover unveils the all-new Defender

Leading automaker Land Rover has unveiled its newly redesigned 2020 Defender at the Frankfurt auto show. The new model, which comes over two decades after the earlier version was pulled off the road, is built for adventurous hearts and curious minds, as per the statement by the manufacturer.

“The new Defender is respectful of its past but is not harnessed by it. This is a new Defender for a New Age. Its unique personality is accentuated by its distinctive silhouette and optimum proportions, which make it both highly desirable and seriously capable – a visually compelling 4x4 that wears its design and engineering integrity with uncompromised commitment,” said Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover.

Initially, the petrol variant of the new model comes with a four-cylinder P300 and a powerful six-cylinder P400, featuring efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology. Alternatively, customers can choose from a pair of four-cylinder diesels – the D200 and powerful D240 – both of which deliver fuel economy of 7.6 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 199 g/km.

The car will come in two different variants -- the two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110 -- and will have six available trims and four optional accessory packs to select from.

On the aesthetic front, the car brings back the rugged look of its predecessor while adding new touches like LED front and rear lights as well as a modern interior.