Jaguar Land Rover ties up with NVIDIA for next-gen driving systems, AI-enabled services

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has inked a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA, a leading player in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computing, to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers. Starting in 2025, all the new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE software-defined platform delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems, the automaker said in a statement.

Inside the vehicle, the system will deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle's environment, it added. "Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader NVIDIA is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability," JLR Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore noted.

He further said: "JLR will become the creator of the world's most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse," NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.

"Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars," he added. Jaguar Land Rover aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.