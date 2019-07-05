Auto
Jaguar Land Rover says will make electric cars in UK despite Brexit uncertainty
Updated : July 05, 2019 10:25 PM IST
The all-electric version of the Jaguar XJ sedan will be made at the firm's factory in Castle Bromwich, in central England.
The decision comes during a time of great anxiety for the auto industry in the UK, which is struggling with uncertainties over Brexit as well as global issues buffeting the sector.
