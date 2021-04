Tata Motors subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 12.4 percent yearly rise in retail sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at 123,483 vehicles.

In a release issued to exchanges on Tuesday, Tata Motors said that JLR's China sales were up 127 percent compared to a year ago when that market was heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Sales in North America were also up 10.4 percent, YoY, while other regions remain lower than pre-COVID levels, including Overseas markets down 10 percent, UK sales down 6.8 percent and Europe sales down 4.9 percent.

"Jaguar Land Rover continued to roll out electrification technology across its model range. Twelve of the company’s 13 nameplates are now available with an electrified option, with plugin hybrids (PHEV) available in 8 models and mild hybrids (MHEV) in 11 models," the company said.

As a result, the mix of electrified vehicles retailed in the fourth quarter grew to 62 percent, with 2 percent for the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, 7 percent PHEV and 53 percent MHEV. For the full year, the retail mix of electrified vehicles was 51 percent, including 4 percent for the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, 5 percent PHEV and 43 percent MHEV, it added.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has an ongoing impact on the global auto industry, I am pleased to end the financial year with sales up year-on-year in the last quarter. Encouragingly, the steady recovery throughout the year follows the direction of our Reimagine strategy: the quality of our sales improved even more than the volume, with a focus on our most profitable car lines, higher specifications and lower incentives," said Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, JLR.

Jaguar Land Rover will report audited results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 in the second half of May. It anticipates reporting significant positive free cash flow in Q4 and break-even to positive cash flow for the full year.