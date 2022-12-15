Homeauto news

Jaguar Land Rover introduces Defender Journeys, driving adventures in India

2 Min(s) Read

By Anushka Sharma  Dec 15, 2022 8:39:13 PM IST (Published)

The specially curated and unique travel journeys are a self-drive, multi-day, adventure program, in Defender vehicles, that will include many aspirational and sought-after itineraries across India. The brand has curated four Defender Journeys including Konkan Experience, Nilgiri Experience, Coromandel Experience, Malabar Experience.

