The specially curated and unique travel journeys are a self-drive, multi-day, adventure program, in Defender vehicles, that will include many aspirational and sought-after itineraries across India. The brand has curated four Defender Journeys including Konkan Experience, Nilgiri Experience, Coromandel Experience, Malabar Experience.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has introduced Defender Journeys in the country. The specially curated and unique travel journeys are a self-drive, multi-day, adventure program, in Defender vehicles, that will include many aspirational and sought-after itineraries across India, the company said in a press release.

The first Defender Journey — Konkan Experience — is scheduled from January January 16, 2023. Each Defender journey will include luxury stays and hospitality, lifestyle experiences, cultural immersion and drive across some of the most iconic routes in India with off-road trails, that offer a complete Defender driving experience, the company added.

There will be five Defenders deployed in each Journey, thus offering just five drive slots, to provide a highly exclusive and personalised experience, JLR said.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director of JLR India, said, "Defender, with its iconic driving capabilities and design, offers the perfect opportunity to engage our discerning clients with a (programme) to explore the cultural diversity of our beautiful country; be it the stunning coastal regions, whitewashed peaks of the Himalayas or the ephemeral dunes of the Thar."

The Defender Journeys are: Konkan Experience, a seven day journey between Goa and Bengaluru, exploring the towns along the Konkan coast and the hills of the Western Ghats; Nilgiri Experience, a drive between Bengaluru and Coimbatore through the Western Ghats, and the tea plantations of the Nilgiris; Coromandel Experience, a journey between Coimbatore and Chennai across the Eastern Ghats and the the Bay of Bengal coastline; and Malabar Experience, a pursuit to explore the region between Coimbatore and Kochi.

JLR said it will curate more journeys through 2023. Jaguar Land Rover India has authorised Cougar Motorsport to plan and execute Defender Journeys in India. The journey will have trained instructors to guide and make the overall experience seamless and convenient for participating clients.