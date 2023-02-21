homeauto NewsJaguar Land Rover, in partnership with Nvidia, opens 3 self driving tech hubs in Europe

Jaguar Land Rover, in partnership with Nvidia, opens 3 self-driving tech hubs in Europe

Feb 21, 2023

JLR stated that it will develop hubs for self-driving systems in Munich, Bologna and Madrid for its next generation of luxury vehicles. JLR already has six global tech hubs the United States, China and Europe.

Homegrown automotive manufacturers Tata Motors’ subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), in partnership with artificial intelligence company Nvidia, on Tuesday announced to open three new engineering hubs in Europe.

The luxury carmaker aims to develop autonomous vehicle technologies as part of its partnership with US-based software firm Nvidia.
JLR stated that it will develop hubs for self-driving systems in Munich, Bologna and Madrid for its next generation of luxury vehicles. JLR already has six global tech hubs the United States, China and Europe.
JLR further added that the locations were chosen because of the local availability of digital engineering specialists and would also generate nearly 100 engineering jobs focused "on developing driver assistance systems and artificial intelligence for self-driving cars of the future.”
In 2022, JLR and Nvidia announced a multiyear agreement under which they will jointly develop the computer and nervous systems for Jaguars and Land Rovers launching in 2025 and beyond.
The partnership with Nvidia provides JLR with a well-funded ally as it tries to catch up with Tesla Inc O and other luxury vehicle rivals in a digital technology arms race.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Feb 21, 2023
