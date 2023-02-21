Jaguar Land Rover, in partnership with Nvidia, opens 3 self-driving tech hubs in Europe

JLR stated that it will develop hubs for self-driving systems in Munich, Bologna and Madrid for its next generation of luxury vehicles. JLR already has six global tech hubs the United States, China and Europe.
Homegrown automotive manufacturers Tata Motors’ subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), in partnership with artificial intelligence company Nvidia, on Tuesday announced to open three new engineering hubs in Europe.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Power Minister launches SADUN to modernise power distribution utilities in South Asia
Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
How to get a loan against mutual funds — interest rate and key details
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The luxury carmaker aims to develop autonomous vehicle technologies as part of its partnership with US-based software firm Nvidia.
JLR stated that it will develop hubs for self-driving systems in Munich, Bologna and Madrid for its next generation of luxury vehicles. JLR already has six global tech hubs the United States, China and Europe.
JLR further added that the locations were chosen because of the local availability of digital engineering specialists and would also generate nearly 100 engineering jobs focused "on developing driver assistance systems and artificial intelligence for self-driving cars of the future.”
In 2022, JLR and Nvidia announced a multiyear agreement under which they will jointly develop the computer and nervous systems for Jaguars and Land Rovers launching in 2025 and beyond.
The partnership with Nvidia provides JLR with a well-funded ally as it tries to catch up with Tesla Inc O and other luxury vehicle rivals in a digital technology arms race.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!