Jaguar Land Rover drives in new XE in India priced at Rs 44.98 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday launched the updated version of its luxury sedan XE in India with price starting at Rs 44.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in the S and SE trims, the new Jaguar XE is offered with turbocharged petrol and diesel powertrain options.

"The New Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules," Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The company is confident that Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with the latest offering, he added.