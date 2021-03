Tata Group's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced job cuts in India in line with its 'Reimagine' strategy, as it begins said structural reorganisation at every level.

The organizational "design activity" as the firm calls it, has already begun and also includes re-deployment and additions in the organization. The company has initiated a retrenchment drive in its global markets as well.

The automaker issued a statement saying the layoffs were a part of its broader restructuring activity.

"Efficiencies are required at every level to allow us to continue to invest and fund our future," it said in a statement.

According to the statement, some functions within the business may increase in size and others may reduce to reflect its future vision. ‘Our future strategy, recently announced, not only includes plans for our brands and vehicles but also how we will reimagine our entire business, it said.

"As we begin our journey to becoming an agile organization, it’s imperative that we make every possible efficiency right from the start, including finding the right baseline cost for our workforce," the company said in a statement.