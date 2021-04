Jagdish Khattar (78), former Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki who passed away on April 26 following cardiac arrest, was a prolific IAS officer. The retired IAS officer worked with Maruti Suzuki for 14 years -- from 1993 to 2007 -- after joining the company as Director (Marketing).

Speaking about Khattar's demise, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said, "This is a deep personal loss and has come as a big shock. We had worked together for many years. He is someone who had done a lot of good for Maruti."

Khattar had a distinguished career as an IAS officer before joining Maruti Suzuki. After completing his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and LLB from Delhi University, he joined the IAS as a District Magistrate in 1969.

During his 37-year tenure as a bureaucrat, he held posts of Managing Director of UP State Industrial Development Corporation, Chairman of Tea Board of India and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel among other positions.

After his retirement in 2007, Khattar started his own venture Carnation Auto. The company was a multi-brand car sales network that was later acquired by Mahindra First Choice in 2018.

He had received many awards and recognitions through his career, both, from the industry and from the government.