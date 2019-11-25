Auto
IRDAI proposes changes in vehicle depreciation calculation
Updated : November 25, 2019 10:54 PM IST
For brand new private cars up to 3 years, the sum insured "shall represent the current day on-road price of the vehicle"
For vehicles older than three years, depreciation would gradually increase from 40 percent to 60 percent up to 7 years
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more