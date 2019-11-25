#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

IRDAI proposes changes in vehicle depreciation calculation

Updated : November 25, 2019 10:54 PM IST

For brand new private cars up to 3 years, the sum insured "shall represent the current day on-road price of the vehicle"
For vehicles older than three years, depreciation would gradually increase from 40 percent to 60 percent up to 7 years
IRDAI proposes changes in vehicle depreciation calculation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV