IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited

IOC Phinergy, a recently formed joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and Israel's Phinergy has got the big players in the Indian auto space excited. It is working to develop a blueprint for establishing facilities in India and the joint venture’s aluminium-air technology is claimed to be a game changer for the industry.

A pilot project is already being held in Israel on Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra cars, as per an ANI report.

So, what is an aluminium-air battery?

In Phinergy’s aluminium-air battery, energy is released when aluminium reacts with oxygen in ambient air to produce aluminium hydroxide. An aluminium-air battery, due to its lightweight and high energy density, significantly increases the driving range of electric vehicles and also enables quick ‘refuelling’ to further eliminate the need for expensive nationwide charging networks.

The interested club

Apart from Mahindra and Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland have also shown their interest and signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the IOC Phinergy. The new Indo-Israeli JV also intends to develop fuel cells and indigenous hydrogen storage solutions for promoting green mobility.

So, why are automakers excited?

The aluminium-air batteries, because of these benefits, are expected to make EV adoption in India more convenient and accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility. Moreover, there’s also an added benefit as the aluminium in the battery can be recovered through recycling.

Apart from aluminium-air powered EVs enjoying no grid dependency, lower capital cost and up to 5 times the range of EVs against traditional batteries make it an even more favourable choice for carmakers.

IOC Phinergy's aim and journey so far

In 2021, Indian Oil Corporation Limited entered into a collaboration with an Israeli start-up company Phinergy, which specialises in hybrid lithium-ion and aluminium-air and zinc-air battery systems, to form IOC Phinergy Private Limited.

The joint venture aims to manufacture Aluminum-Air systems in the country and boost India's flagship programme - "Make in India" and recycle used aluminum to strengthen India's energy security.

According to the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, this joint venture will help India in its journey towards clean, sustainable, affordable, safe and long-lasting energy options and facilitate much faster adoption of e-Vehicles in the country.

Hindalco Industries, which is among the nation's largest aluminium manufacturers, is assisting in the project with its research and development, pilot production of aluminium plates for aluminium-air batteries, and recycling of aluminium after use in these batteries.

According to the project's accessibility to its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) bases, automotive hubs like Pune, Aurangabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR may be the obvious choices for it.

“The details are still being worked out,” said Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Director of corporate strategy at IndianOil and chairman of IOC Phinergy,

According to David Mayer, CEO of Phinergy, the aim is to introduce metal-air technology based on aluminium plates coming from the ground here in India.

"Produced by Hindalco, a circular economy, of it can be done here in India, and that would be the biggest difference we can do," he said.